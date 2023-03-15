Three arrests made in connection to shooting at Sunset Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department has made three arrests in connection to the March 6, 2023, shooting at the Sunset Zoo parking lot in Manhattan, Kan.

The suspects - Edgar Torres, 17, Christian Soto, 18, and Carlos Rodiguez, 23, all of Manhattan - were each arrested on the afternoon of March 15 on aggravated robbery charges.

Riley County Police Department said their investigation has led to believe the three robbed two other males, ages 17 and 20, at gunpoint. During the robbery, Rodiguez was shot in the neck by the 17-year-old victim. All parties involved, except Rodiguez, left the scene when officers arrived. He was transported to Via Christi and later to Stormont Vail for further treatment and was released last week.

Riley County Police Department said Soto and Rodiguez are held in the Riley County Jail with $80,000 bonds each. Torres has been transported to the North Central Kansas Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City.

Riley County Police Department said they are still seeking information on the person in the picture released on March 13 (below). The person has yet to be identified, and they are asking anyone with information to call (785) 537-2112 or Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. He was seen by multiple witnesses running from the area of Sunset Zoo shortly after the shooting, and we’d like to speak with him about his possible involvement in the incident.

Riley County Police Department still seeking information on the person in the picture. (Riley County Police Department)

Their investigation into this incident is ongoing and they will provide updates when they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.