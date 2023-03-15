Stormont Vail honored as a leading cardiac care center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A national organization has dubbed Stormont Vail as a leading cardiac care center with a Blue Distinction.

Stormont Vail Health says on Wednesday, March 15, that it has been honored as a Blue Distinction Center for Cardiac Care designation by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas as part of its Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.

The health network noted that Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated providers who meet quality standards and have proven to deliver quality care with safe practices and better health outcomes.

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that one person dies every 34 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Blue Distinction Centers empower patients with information to choose quality in-network cardiac care.

To receive a Blue Distinction, Stormont said healthcare facilities are required to show expertise in delivering safe and effective cardiac care for:

Percutaneous coronary interventions

Coronary artery bypass graft

Aortic valve replacement

“Recognition of this magnitude is outstanding validation for our team,” said Robert Kenagy, M.D., president and CEO of Stormont Vail Health. “I am proud of our team every day, but when we receive acknowledgments such as these for quality care and exceptional physicians and team members, it is truly something to celebrate.”

Stormont said healthcare facilities that are recognized as a Blue Distinction Center are assessed by quality information supplied by third-party data registries, which are then evaluated based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.

“We are committed to giving our members access to the best in healthcare and appreciate our provider partners for striving for excellence in the care they provide,” said Matt All, president/CEO, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. “Each facility recognized as a Blue Distinction Center is meeting rigorous quality metrics in all phases of their cardiac care programs and, in doing so, delivering better care for our members and all Kansans.”

Nationally, Stormont said Blue Distinction Centers provide quality care for patients and have lower in-hospital mortality rates as well as fewer complications.

