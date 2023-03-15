Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M

The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.(Re/Max)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (Gray News) - You could buy Ricky Bobby’s house from “Talladega Nights” fame.

Re/Max has the Lake Norman mansion that was owned by the movie character Ricky Bobby in the 2006 film listed for $9.9 million.

The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.(Re/Max)

The home features six bedrooms and nine total baths with more than 12,000 square feet of space on 1.3 acres.

The property is located in Cornelius and hosted several iconic scenes from the movie, including what the listing calls a Ricky Bobby room which has a fireplace surrounded by windows featuring water views.

The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.(Re/Max)

The 12,000-square-foot home has three floors and an elevator.

According to the listing, the property’s owners recently completed renovations at the home that sits near Lake Norman with its own docks, a private garden, an infinity pool and a hot tub.

The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.(Re/Max)

Cornelius is about 25 minutes north of Charlotte as many scenes from “Talladega Nights: The Ballard of Ricky Bobby” starring Will Ferrell were filmed in North Carolina.

Interested buyers can contact Kandi Lowe with Re/Max at 704-502-1190.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
James Brooks
Man arrested following early-morning rural manhunt in Kansas identified
Kenneth Simpson
One officer dead, another injured as Missouri standoff ends
Marcos Delarosa was pronounced dead on March 13, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in his...
Kansas man convicted of narcotics crimes dies behind bars
Topeka officials investigate in SW Topeka on March 13, 2023.
Victims quickly found as TPD considers Amber Alert

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden on gun control: ‘Do something, do something big’
President Biden announced new executive action on background checks on Tuesday.
President Biden announces new executive action on gun safety laws
Topeka Police investigate a wreck in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Topeka Police on scene of SE Topeka wreck
This map shows City of Topeka street projects slated for 2024 using half-cent sales tax funding.
City approves list of 2024 street projects