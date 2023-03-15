Report finds Kansas one of most federally independent states

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansas is one of the most federally independent states in the nation as neither residents nor the state government asks for as many federal funds as neighboring states.

As the tax filing deadline draws near and some states receive more federal aid than others, WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, March 15, released updated rankings for 2023′s Most and Least Federally Dependent States.

The report shows which states are more economically independent than others. In order to find which states depend the most and least on federal support, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states across three key metrics - return on taxes paid to the federal government, federal funding as a share of state revenue and the share of federal jobs.

Kansas was ranked the 47th most federally dependent state - the fourth least dependent - with a total score of 15.7. The Sunflower State ranked 34th for resident dependency and 47th for state government dependency.

To the west, Colorado ranked 40th overall - 11th least dependent - with a total score of 25.18. It ranked 36th for resident dependency and 34th for state government dependency.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 36th overall with a total score of 29.05. It ranked 42nd for resident dependency and 26th for state government dependency.

To the south, Oklahoma ranked 18th overall with a total score of 41.6. It ranked 15th for resident dependency and 31st for state government dependency.

To the east, Missouri ranked 17th overall with a total score of 44.13. It ranked 28th for resident dependency and 8th for state government dependency.

The report found that the most federally dependent states are:

Alaska West Virginia Mississippi Kentucky New Mexico

The report found that the least federally dependent states are:

New Jersey Washington Utah Kansas Illinois

