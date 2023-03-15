Registered Kansas REAL ID to allow holders access to Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans who hold a REAL ID can now register their license online ahead of a visit to Fort Riley for access to the military base.

Officials at Fort Riley have announced that the military base has updated its access control system for non-Department of Defense Identification cardholders. The change does not affect procedures for those who hold a DoD ID or anyone under the age of 18.

For Fort Riley visitors who do not have DoD identification, officials said a state-issued REAL ID-compliant driver’s license will now be accepted as an authorized credential for access after it is registered online. Registered and approved guests can have their IDs scanned at any open access control point.

Officials noted that passes are only valid for the duration of the visit, which is not to exceed seven days. Online pass applications require a cell phone number for communications and are only processed during Visotr Control Center operating hours. Visitors are encouraged to submit pass applications at least 24 hours in advance of their planned visit.

After identification is successfully vetted, officials indicated that visitors will get a text which informs them of either denial or confirmation of their license. Security personnel at the access control point will verify and scan for approved access.

Paper passes will continue to be issued at the Visitor Control Center for those who do not use the online system or do not have a REAL ID. The center can be found near Henry Gate at Exit 301 off I-70.

To register a Kansas REAL ID, click HERE.

