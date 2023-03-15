RCPD investigates after porch pirates steal thousands in prescription pills

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have opened an investigation after thousands of dollars in prescription pills were stolen from a Manhattan woman’s porch.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, officials were called to the 2700 block of N. Brookglen Cir. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 48-year-old woman reported the mail delivered to her front porch had been stolen. Stolen items contained around $35,500 in prescription pills.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

