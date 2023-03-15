Police investigating report of robbery early Wednesday in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a report of a robbery to an individual early Wednesday in East Topeka.

The hold-up was reported around 6:30 a.m. near S.E. 7th and Highland.

It wasn’t immediately known if a weapon was used in the robbery.

There were no reports of injuries.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

