Police investigating report of robbery early Wednesday in East Topeka

Police were investigating a robbery to an individual early Wednesday near S.E. 7th and Highland...
Police were investigating a robbery to an individual early Wednesday near S.E. 7th and Highland in East Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a report of a robbery to an individual early Wednesday in East Topeka.

The hold-up was reported around 6:30 a.m. near S.E. 7th and Highland.

It wasn’t immediately known if a weapon was used in the robbery.

There were no reports of injuries.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

