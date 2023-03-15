As phone call scams remain prevalent, online purchase scams remain top dog

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the wave of text message and phone call scams that plague Kansans, the Better Business Bureau has found that online purchase scams remain the riskiest for Americans.

The Better Business Bureau announced on Wednesday, March 15, that employment scams rose from third to second riskiest for Americans in 2022 as online purchase scams remained in the No. 1 spot. Employment scam reports rose more than 23% and monetary losses increased by nearly 67%.

According to the Bureau, online purchase scams totaled about 40% of all scams reported in 2022. It said 74% of those reported monetary loss. Meanwhile, online scams dropped due to a decrease in reports, susceptibility and median dollar loss.

“Employment scams, which peaked at #1 on our list in 2019, are seeing a resurgence,” said Melissa Lanning Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust. “This is a high-touch scam in which perpetrators spend more time with their targets in the hope of stealing more money from each target. Employment scams tied for the highest median dollar loss of all scam types. Home improvement scams, #4 on our list of riskiest scams, also had a median dollar loss of $1,500.”

The Bureau also found that more residents reported money loss when targeted by websites, social media and email than if contacted differently. Those who were targeted in person saw the most loss. It said scams via text also increased by nearly 40%.

Meanwhile, scams online were more likely to result in a monetary loss than those perpetrated over the phone or in person. Credit cards remain the most reported payment method tied to money loss followed by online payment systems. Payment methods with the highest losses include wire transfers, checks and cryptocurrency.

As the riskiest scam type varied among age groups, the Bureau said employment scams landed as the riskiest for ages 18-34. Meanwhile, online purchase scams were again the riskiest for those 35-64 while improvement scams were the riskiest for those 65 and older.

The Bureau also found that military members - including active duty, spouses and veterans - reported much higher losses than non-military members. Active duty members reported more losses than spouses or veterans.

Lastly, the Bureau said the five most impersonated organizations were Amazon, Geek Squad, Publishers Clearing House, the U.S. Postal Service and Norton.

To read the full report, click HERE.

To report a scam to the BBB, click HERE.

