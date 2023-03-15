New TPAC leader setting stage for continued success

VenuWorks named Rory Kent, Jr. as the executive director for the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Performing Arts Center has a new leader on the job.

Rory Kent, Jr. arrived in Topeka in early March. VenuWorks named him executive director. He succeeds Larry Gawronski, who retired in December following seven years in the role.

Kent visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss his vision for TPAC and the arts in the Topeka area.

Kent comes to TPAC after nearly a decade in event management leadership roles in Birmingham, Alabama. He most recently served in the mayor’s office as the program manager for sports and entertainment, where he contracted, marketed, and executed local events.

