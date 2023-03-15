Mystery abounds as separation agreement with USD 253 administrator released

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Answers to why an Emporia Public Schools USD 253 administrator was put on leave and requested retirement the next day remain cloudy as the district released their separation agreement.

KVOE reports that on Tuesday, March 14, Emporia Public Schools USD 253 publicized details of a release and separation agreement with former assistant superintendent for business operations Rob Scheib.

The agreement was entered on Feb. 21 and was then ratified at the March 7 Board of Education meeting. It clearly stated that Scheib was put on administrative leave on Feb. 8 and he then requested retirement the following day. He received his full pay through March - $22,115.88 without withholdings - standard KPERS deductions and all elected benefit premiums.

The document also indicated Schieb was given more than $39,000 in severance after tax withholdings to reflect his employee salary from April 1 to June 30. He will also get a $400 total contribution to his Employer Paid Deferred Benefit Plan and $100 per month for March through June.

As part of the agreement, it stated Schieb will not be part of any staff recognition ceremonies or listed in any related announcements. He will not get a service letter from the district and has been barred from making any defamatory or disparaging comments about the district or its members.

The agreement also clarified it means Scheib cannot file a claim or bring suit against the district. While he could file a charge or be part of investigations conducted by federal or state law enforcement agencies, however, the agreement “shall be the sole relief provided to him for the claims that are released by him therein.”

According to the district, personnel records will show that Scheib retired and responses to questions about his employment will be answered with the last position he held and a retirement statement.

KVOE noted that if any part of this agreement is found invalid, the rest of the document will remain valid. Scheib was put on paid leave immediately after the Feb. 8 board meeting. No reason has been given for his departure.

