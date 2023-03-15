More than 95% of Keystone oil recovered from Mill Creek

WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - More than 95% of oil has been recovered from Mill Creek following the Keystone Pipeline spill as cleanup efforts continue.

On Tuesday, March 14, TC Energy announced that crews have recovered more than 95% of oil released into Washington County’s Mill Creek in the December burst of the Keystone Pipeline.

The Canadian energy company said crews recently installed a water filtration system that enables them to dewater the impacted area and support the continued collection of oil.

The company noted that its focus continues to lie in the safe operation of the pipeline system. Officials continue to review the Amended Corrective Action Order from the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration which it received the previous week.

TC Energy said the pipeline system was safely returned to service in December and continues to remain in operation as the company continues to deliver contracted volumes.

“We have successfully completed Phase 2 of our Diversion Plan, supporting us in managing anticipated higher springtime water flow rates as we progress recovery and remediation efforts,” a spokesperson for the company said.

