Medicaid expansion focus of Wednesday rally at Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura attended a rally at the Kansas Statehouse Wednesday for Medicaid expansion.

Advocates gathered to call for legislative action on expanding the state’s KanCare program. Gov. Kelly and Topeka Chamber President Curtis Sneden both voiced the position that Medicaid expansion is good for both Kansans, and the economy.

“This state’s failure to expand KanCare, put simply, is bad business,” Sneden said.

“Given the impacts on health care, the economy, and rural communities, it’s no wonder every single state surrounding us has expanded Medicaid,” Kelly said.

Gov. Kelly said she continues to tailor her expansion proposals to opponents’ concerns. Republican leaders worry about the costs and being able to serve those who currently qualify.

