Lawrence Police urge residents to find DD before St. Patrick’s Day patrol

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Extra officers will be on the lookout for impaired drivers throughout the City of Lawrence on St. Patrick’s Day to encourage designated sober drivers.

The Lawrence Police Department says that on Friday, March 17, it will play part in a citywide DUI Saturation Patrol to look for drivers who may be impaired or commit other traffic violations.

LPD said the specialized patrol detail has been funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation and will place extra officers in the field to look for drivers who show signs of impairment.

If stopped for a traffic violation, officials said police will perform a field sobriety test on drivers who show signs of alcohol or drug consumption and appropriate action will be taken.

LPD noted that the purpose of the announcement is to encourage residents to designate a sober driver and reduce the risk of DUI crashes.

