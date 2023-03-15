Lawrence officials look to Commission for approval on new Pallet Shelter Village

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence officials have created a new concept for the community and now look to the City Commission for approval of a plan for a new Pallet Shelter Village as well as the purchase of land for said village.

The City of Lawrence announced on Wednesday, March 15, that it will bring a new solution for emergency non-congregate shelter to the community - a Pallet Shelter Village.

According to the City, Pallet provides transitional shelter cabins to aid the gap from living on the street to permanent housing. The village will help meet current emergency shelter needs and is a key part of the ongoing community-wide effort to end chronic homelessness in the area.

“We are committed to making Lawrence a community where all people can feel at home, can feel safe and can enjoy life,” said Assistant City Manager Brandon McGuire. “This includes our community members experiencing homelessness, and the City is working hard to provide needed emergency shelter resources. While we’re excited by the interim need that Pallet can fill, our work is far from done.”

Officials noted that both the City and Douglas Co. made a commitment to the “Built for Zero” intuitive to provide aid to end chronic homelessness in the community. The ultimate solution is housing and efforts by partners to increase the amount of affordable housing options remain ongoing.

While this work happens, the City said immediate intervention, such as Pallet, will help transition those who experience homelessness to non-congregate emergency shelter facilities where they can access services to help recovery.

Officials said the City’s immediate goal is to develop an adequate amount of emergency shelter facilities for community members in need on any given night.

According to the City, Pallet cabins include heating and cooling and are built in a support village setting. This setting includes facilities for restrooms, laundry, showers and community gatherings as well as office space for providers of support services.

Officials noted that shelter villages are supported by onsite staff and include a variety of safety features like cabins with doors that lock, infrastructure with exterior fencing, a locked and monitored point of entry and adequate lighting.

“We believe housing is a basic human right that all people are entitled to have,” said Pallet Founder and CEO Amy King. “As some communities look to innovative plans to solve the current housing crisis, we need to work together to find comprehensive solutions to end unsheltered homelessness.”

The City said its purchase of Pallet cabins will be up for approval at the upcoming City Commission meeting on Tuesday, March 21. Additionally, the Commission will be asked to approve ist purchase of land at 256 N. Michigan St. to serve as the site of the Pallet Shelter Village.

