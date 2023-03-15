KDOT road worker hospitalized after hit by semi on KC metro interstate

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - An employee with the Kansas Department of Transportation was seriously injured after his truck was hit by a semi as he was doing work along a Kansas City metro interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, emergency crews were called to the area of I-435 and Midland Dr. - near Shawnee Mission Pkwy. - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2022 Freightliner driven by Michael K. Wright, 36, of Junction City, had been headed south on the interstate. Meanwhile, Derek J. Higgins, 29, of Shawnee, had been performing highway maintenance for the Kansas Department of Transportation in a Sterling truck.

KHP noted that Wright failed to change lanes to avoid the KDOT vehicle and hit the truck bed.

While Wright escaped the accident without injury, KHP said Higgins was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

