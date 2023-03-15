Jalen Wilson becomes Consensus First Team All-American

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas junior forward Jalen Wilson was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-America First Teams Wednesday. With Wilson already earning Associated Press and The Sporting News First Team All-American honors, Wilson is a Consensus First Team All-American.

Wilson is the 32nd all-time Consensus First Team All-American selection in Kansas history. He is the seventh Jayhawk to be named a Consensus All-American in the Bill Self era, joining Wayne Simien (2005), Sherron Collins (2010), Thomas Robinson (2012), Frank Mason III (2017), Devonte’ Graham (2018) and Ochai Agbaji (2022).

Wilson was named the unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year and was an All-Big 12 First Team selection. He leads the Big 12 in scoring with 20.1 points per game, rebounding with 8.4 per contest and with 22 double-doubles. His scoring average also boasts as 26th best nationally.

No. 1 seed Kansas will face No. 16 seed Howard Thursday at 1 p.m. for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.