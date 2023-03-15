Hutchinson police chief terminated from department, city confirms

The City of Hutchinson confirmed it's parted ways with its police chief, Jeff Hooper.
The City of Hutchinson confirmed it's parted ways with its police chief, Jeff Hooper.(City of Hutchinson)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Hutchinson on Wednesday confirmed it has parted ways with Police Chief Jeff Hooper and that the city will be looking for a new person to lead its police department.

Hutchinson’s city manager did not expand on the circumstances surrounding Hooper’s termination due to this being a personnel issue. The city did confirm law enforcement veteran Alan Stoecklein will serve as interim chief as it searches for Hooper’s permanent replacement. The city confirmed the search for a new chief will begin immediately.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide initiative to increase awareness of the Affordable...
Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to apply for Affordable Connectivity Program
FILE
Hang up immediately: Kansans warned about spoofing scams
Topeka Police investigate a wreck in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
TPD investigating SE Topeka homicide
James Brooks
Man arrested following early-morning rural manhunt in Kansas identified

Latest News

FILE
Topeka man pronounced dead following fatal K-4 crash
Crews responded to an injury crash early Thursday near S.W. 23rd and Topeka Boulevard in...
Crews respond to injury crash early Thursday in south-central Topeka
Significant drop in temperatures, rain and a sleet/snow mix at times
Cold front today
Kansas' Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar Jr.
KU recap in Des Moines ahead of Thursday
Kobe Dickson
Kobe Dickson