Hutchinson police chief terminated from department, city confirms

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Hutchinson on Wednesday confirmed it has parted ways with Police Chief Jeff Hooper and that the city will be looking for a new person to lead its police department.

Hutchinson’s city manager did not expand on the circumstances surrounding Hooper’s termination due to this being a personnel issue. The city did confirm law enforcement veteran Alan Stoecklein will serve as interim chief as it searches for Hooper’s permanent replacement. The city confirmed the search for a new chief will begin immediately.

