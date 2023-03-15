Howard’s Kobe Dickson grew up a KU fan

DES MOINES, IA. (WIBW) - Holcomb, Kansas native Kobe Dickson is very familiar with Jayhawks.

Dickson grew up a Kansas fan and says he used to attend camps, games and even has a photo album of him in KU gear.

“This is my biggest dream come true and especially to play Kansas a team I cheered for my entire life until this week like it’s hard to put into words how special it is to be here and doing this,” he said.

“This week I had to delete some of those photos and gear because we’re locked in right now,” Dickson added.

He says he’s ready to face the team he rooted for and he’ll have a big cheer section rooting him on.

