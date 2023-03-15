Howard’s Kobe Dickson grew up a KU fan

Howard Forward Kobe Dickson
Howard Forward Kobe Dickson(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, IA. (WIBW) - Holcomb, Kansas native Kobe Dickson is very familiar with Jayhawks.

Dickson grew up a Kansas fan and says he used to attend camps, games and even has a photo album of him in KU gear.

“This is my biggest dream come true and especially to play Kansas a team I cheered for my entire life until this week like it’s hard to put into words how special it is to be here and doing this,” he said.

“This week I had to delete some of those photos and gear because we’re locked in right now,” Dickson added.

He says he’s ready to face the team he rooted for and he’ll have a big cheer section rooting him on.

"

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
James Brooks
Man arrested following early-morning rural manhunt in Kansas identified
Topeka Police investigate a wreck in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
TPD investigating SE Topeka homicide
FILE
Hang up immediately: Kansans warned about spoofing scams
Señor Bur-Rito’s near Lake Shawnee on March 14, 2023.
Señor Bur-Rito’s near Lake Shawnee to turn off open sign for last time

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates at the end of the team's 67-63 win over Texas Tech in an...
Jalen Wilson becomes Consensus First Team All-American
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poses for photographs with a local...
Former Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster signed to Patriots for $33 million over 3 years
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) runs during an NFL football game against...
Chiefs sign DE Omenihu to two-year deal
The Kansas men's basketball team arrived in Des Moines Tuesday evening ahead of their opening...
KU arrives in Des Moines, Self’s coaching status uncertain