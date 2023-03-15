Hayes Dr. closing south of Casement Rd.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A section of Hayes Dr. will be closed to through traffic for the construction of a major stormwater conduit.

The City of Manhattan announced the closure will take place immediately south of Casement Road beginning Monday, March 20, in Manhattan, Kan. The closure is anticipated to last until Nov. 2023.

Hayes Drive Closure (City of Manhattan, Kansas)

All commercial properties on Hayes Dr. will maintain access from the south via McCall Rd.

However, neighborhoods north of Casement Rd. will not be able to access Hayes Dr. but instead will need to go south via Tuttle Creek Blvd (U.S. 24).

The City of Manhattan stated Casement Rd. will remain open with access to Tuttle Creek Blvd (U.S. 24).

Pedestrian and bicycle access from Casement Rd. around construction to the Old Blue River Trail will be maintained, but the actual route will shift several times during construction phases.

The City of Manhattan expects moderate to heavy traffic and possibly some delays.

The city urges people to drive safely and to watch for construction workers.

