Gov. Kelly, advocates call for change at developmental disabilities rally

Kansas governor proclaims March Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas governor has proclaimed March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month at a rally Wednesday afternoon where disability advocates and leaders gathered to call for legislation and change.

Governor Laura Kelly joined Interhab leaders and advocates urging for the creation of legislation to improve the lives of Kansans with disabilities. Interhab is a program with a mission to better the lives of anyone with intellectual and developmental disabilities while making their voices heard for more than 50 years.

Lori Feldkamp, president and chief executive officer of Manhattan’s Big Lakes Developmental Center, was one of the many advocates attending Wednesday’s rally. Feldkamp believes it is important to speak up for improvements that can be made for others.

“I think it is just important to get our voice out,” said Feldkamp. “There is not a whole lot of people that know what goes on with intellectual disabilities, so just having that knowledge and showing the legislature that we are an important contingency that needs to be taken care of when they are thinking about appropriations and different bills.”

Feldkamp said everyone at the event appeared optimistic for the future and what the legislature can do to help.

“What a positive message it sends,” said Feldkamp. “Smiles everywhere. Everybody is so cheerful and optimistic about what the Kansas legislature does and how they help support us.”

