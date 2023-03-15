Franklin Co. officials search for missing man not seen in days

POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Franklin Co. are in search of a man who had been traveling without a working phone and has not been seen since Friday.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office announced it is in search of missing Dalton Ray Slankard, 28, who was last seen by a friend in Pomona around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

Officials said Slankard was headed to Williamsburg and does not have an operating cellphone. There is now a concern for his safety and well-being.

Slankard has been described as a white male who stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs about 170 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone knows where Slankard may be, they should contact the Franklin Co. Emergency Communications Center at 785-242-3800.

