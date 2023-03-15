Fort Riley soldiers take in aviation history at Combat Air Museum

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Combat Air Museum welcomed special company Wednesday.

Fort Riley’s 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion Company B, also dubbed ‘Black Knights,’ brought four of their Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to the museum. They showed off their machines while getting a chance to explore the museum’s offerings as well.

“Just to understand the history that aviation has in Kansas is incredible,” Cpt. Olivia Lynch explained. “We just happen to be stationed at Fort Riley, and we’ve been indulged in the history of it. It’s really incredible to see what the state of Kansas has done, as well as Topeka, Wichita, you name it every single city has done something extremely important for this nation.”

The Sikorsky Black Hawk is a widely used chopper in the U.S. Army. These models specifically featuring advanced tech to improve awareness.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.