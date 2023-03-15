Former Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster signed to Patriots for $33 million over 3 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Chiefs Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will now make his way to the east coast.

The NFL’s Ian Rapoport announced on Wednesday afternoon, March 15, that the Patriots have offered former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster a 3-year deal worth $33 million.

Rapoport noted that the move will give New England Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones an important weapon in the season to come as Smith-Schuster replaces Jakobi Meyers.

Smith-Sheuster confirmed the deal on Twitter.

Excited for my next chapter in New England! I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/EwOxy7L7yz — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 15, 2023

