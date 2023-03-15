Former Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster signed to Patriots for $33 million over 3 years

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poses for photographs with a local...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poses for photographs with a local area youth football team before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Chiefs Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will now make his way to the east coast.

The NFL’s Ian Rapoport announced on Wednesday afternoon, March 15, that the Patriots have offered former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster a 3-year deal worth $33 million.

Rapoport noted that the move will give New England Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones an important weapon in the season to come as Smith-Schuster replaces Jakobi Meyers.

Smith-Sheuster confirmed the deal on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Brooks
Man arrested following early-morning rural manhunt in Kansas identified
Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
Topeka Police investigate a wreck in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
TPD investigating SE Topeka homicide
FILE
Hang up immediately: Kansans warned about spoofing scams
Señor Bur-Rito’s near Lake Shawnee on March 14, 2023.
Señor Bur-Rito’s near Lake Shawnee to turn off open sign for last time

Latest News

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) runs during an NFL football game against...
Chiefs sign DE Omenihu to two-year deal
The Kansas men's basketball team arrived in Des Moines Tuesday evening ahead of their opening...
KU arrives in Des Moines, Self’s coaching status uncertain
13's Vince Lovergine reports from Des Moines
KU arrives in Des Moines to begin title defense
Baylor's forward Jalen Bridges, top, Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) and Kansas State...
Nowell, Johnson named to AP All-America Third Team