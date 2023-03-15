Expanding eligibility for First Time Homebuyers, lenders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Home ownership is within reach for more Kansans due to expanded eligibility guidelines for the state’s First Time Homebuyer Program.

Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC) announced the program helps income-eligible households purchase their first home by providing down payment and closing cost assistance.

“KHRC wants to keep the dream of homeownership alive for Kansas families despite recent increases in home values and interest rates,” said Ryan Vincent, KHRC’s Executive Director. “By expanding eligibility for first-time homebuyers, we’re making homes more affordable, enabling households to build equity, and helping families invest in future generations of Kansans.”

Kansas Housing Resources Corporation said the First Time Homebuyer Program assists those purchasing their first home or those who have not owned a home for at least three years and earn no more than 80% of their area’s median income. Homebuyers must make a modest down payment investment and are eligible for an interest-free loan of 15 or 20 percent of the home’s purchase price. The loan is forgiven if the buyer remains in the home for ten years.

Recent program updates have expanded eligibility:

Debt-to-income ratio of up to 45%. Previously, homebuyers could spend up to 41% of their monthly income on debt such as car loans, credit cards, and student loan payments.

PITI (mortgage payments including principal, interest, taxes, and insurance) ratio of 15 to 30%. Previously, applicants were required to devote 20 to 30 percent of their monthly income to PITI.

Homebuyer down payment contribution of one to 10 percent. Qualified participants were previously required to contribute two to 10% of the home’s sale price.

Adjusted interest rates. To accommodate a broader range of credit scores, lenders can set interest rates up to .65% higher than Freddie Max, a .15 percent increase from the previous limit.

Kansas Housing Resources Corporation said other updates will modernize and streamline the application process for lenders and homebuyers. These include allowances for electronic signatures instead of the original signature and encrypted emails to replace faxed applications.

Funded by federal HOME funds, the state’s FTHB program assists with home purchases throughout the state except for within the city limits of Topeka, Lawrence, Wichita, or Kansas City. These areas administer their own HOME funds.

Kansas Housing Resources Corporation also administers the Home Loan Guarantee (HLG) for Rural Kansas, which helps existing and prospective homeowners in rural counties by covering the gap between the loan and the appraisal for building or renovating a home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.