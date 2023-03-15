Evergy, KGS to hold LIEAP assistance meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas utility leaders are holding an informational meeting Thursday night.

Evergy and Kansas Gas Service will host the meeting starting at 10 a.m. in the Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library. They’ll be helping people complete LIEAP applications to receive utility assistance. The application deadline for the program is March 31.

Also on hand will be several community groups to fill people in on further help available: including the Salvation Army, Topeka Housing Authority, and United Way.

