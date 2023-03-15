Downtown post office to remain open

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka post office will remain open.

Signs posted outside the post office at 424 Kansas Ave. say the United States Postal Service (USPS) has signed a 10-year lease with the building’s new owner. The building was bought by a local real estate developer, K-1 Realty, in September 2022.

K-1 Realty president Ken Schmanke confirms the post office will stay on a portion of the first floor. Schmanke says they are working on redeveloping much of the building into apartments, however, they’re awaiting mechanical, electrical, and plumbing estimates before announcing further details.

The building is currently pre-leasing for the apartments. If you are interested, just go to K-1 Realty’s website for contact information and details.

