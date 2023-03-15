Department of Justice swears in first female U.S. Attorney in Kansas

U.S. Department of Justice swore in Kate E. Brubacher as the 42nd presidentially appointed U.S....
U.S. Department of Justice swore in Kate E. Brubacher as the 42nd presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas on March 10. Brubacher is the first woman to hold the office.(Pool Photo/Tammy Ljungblad | AP)
By Shayndel Jones
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Department of Justice swore in Kate E. Brubacher as the 42nd presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas on March 10.

U.S. Department of Justice said Brubacher was nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. As U.S. Attorney, she is the chief federal law enforcement officer for the District, which encompasses all 105 counties in Kansas.

Brubacher is the first woman to hold the office.

U.S. Department of Justice said as U.S. Attorney, Brubacher supervises the investigation and prosecution of all federal crimes and the litigation of all civil matters in which the United States has an interest. She leads a staff of approximately 100 lawyers, paralegals, and other support professionals who work in three offices associated with the federal courts in Kansas City, Kan., Topeka, and Wichita.

Brubacher is a native of North Newton, Kan. She previously served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Prior to her government service, Brubacher was an associate at Cooley LLP and Cravath, Swaine, and Moore LLP, both located in New York, NY.

Brubacher received her bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and her law degree from Yale Law School. She also has a Master of Arts in Religion from Yale Divinity School.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
James Brooks
Man arrested following early-morning rural manhunt in Kansas identified
Topeka Police investigate a wreck in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
TPD investigating SE Topeka homicide
FILE
Hang up immediately: Kansans warned about spoofing scams
Señor Bur-Rito’s near Lake Shawnee on March 14, 2023.
Señor Bur-Rito’s near Lake Shawnee to turn off open sign for last time

Latest News

Three arrests made in connection to shooting at Sunset Zoo
Three arrests made in connection to shooting at Sunset Zoo
The Kansas governor has proclaimed March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month at a...
Gov. Kelly, advocates call for change at developmental disabilities rally
Officials investigate a shooting at Sunset Zoo on March 6, 2023.
Three arrests made in connection to shooting at Sunset Zoo
Soldiers from Fort Riley's 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion Company B visit the Combat Air...
Army helicopters visit Combat Air Museum