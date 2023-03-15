City approves list of 2024 street projects

This map shows City of Topeka street projects slated for 2024 using half-cent sales tax funding.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several areas of town are in line for street improvements next year.

Topeka City Council members voted Tuesday night to approve the 2024 list of projects for the Pavement Management Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Program.

The projects include the Westwood and Hi-Crest neighborhood; the SW 21st and Urish roundabout; NE River Road; NW Elm Row Ave. from the Spangles restaurant entrance to NW Topeka Blvd.; SW Macvicar south of SW 6th Ave.; NW Menninger Rd. between Rochester and Green Hills roads; and SE 29th between Adams and California.

The projects will paid from the city’s half-cent sales tax.

