Chiefs sign DE Omenihu to two-year deal

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) runs during an NFL football game against...
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) runs during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)(Scot Tucker | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are adding depth on an offensive line that has lost DE Frank Clark.

The team has signed defensive end Charles Omenihu to a two-year deal. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reports the deal is worth up to $20 million.

Omenihu played for the San Francisco 49ers the last two seasons. He was a fifth-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2019.

