Chiefs sign DE Omenihu to two-year deal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are adding depth on an offensive line that has lost DE Frank Clark.

The team has signed defensive end Charles Omenihu to a two-year deal. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reports the deal is worth up to $20 million.

Omenihu played for the San Francisco 49ers the last two seasons. He was a fifth-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2019.

