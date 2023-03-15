Changes coming to Moro St. and N. Manhattan Ave. intersection

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - McCown Gordon will begin construction on Wednesday, March 15 on the west half of the intersection of Moro St. and North Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville.

The City of Manhattan said Moro St. will be available from the south via North Manhattan for the first phase.

Additionally, the alley north of Moro will be accessible from Anderson via Little Moro.

Pedestrian access will be maintained through the intersection throughout this project, but routes may vary depending on the current phase of construction.

Temporary parking restrictions will be in place during the period, including no parking in the following areas:

East side of North Manhattan Ave. from Moro St. to the alleyway between Laramie St. and Moro St.

North side of Moro St. from North Manhattan east through the first four stalls

South side of Moro St. from North Manhattan east through the first two stalls

The timeline for the project is approximately two-three weeks to complete Phase 1, weather dependent.

The City of Manhattan encourages people to drive safely in the area and to watch for construction workers.

