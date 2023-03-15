Changes coming to Moro St. and N. Manhattan Ave. intersection

McCown Gordon will begin construction on Wednesday, March 15 on the west half of the...
McCown Gordon will begin construction on Wednesday, March 15 on the west half of the intersection of Moro St. and North Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - McCown Gordon will begin construction on Wednesday, March 15 on the west half of the intersection of Moro St. and North Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville.

The City of Manhattan said Moro St. will be available from the south via North Manhattan for the first phase.

Additionally, the alley north of Moro will be accessible from Anderson via Little Moro.

Pedestrian access will be maintained through the intersection throughout this project, but routes may vary depending on the current phase of construction.

Temporary parking restrictions will be in place during the period, including no parking in the following areas:

  • East side of North Manhattan Ave. from Moro St. to the alleyway between Laramie St. and Moro St.
  • North side of Moro St. from North Manhattan east through the first four stalls
  • South side of Moro St. from North Manhattan east through the first two stalls

The timeline for the project is approximately two-three weeks to complete Phase 1, weather dependent.

The City of Manhattan encourages people to drive safely in the area and to watch for construction workers.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
James Brooks
Man arrested following early-morning rural manhunt in Kansas identified
Topeka Police investigate a wreck in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
TPD investigating SE Topeka homicide
FILE
Hang up immediately: Kansans warned about spoofing scams
Señor Bur-Rito’s near Lake Shawnee on March 14, 2023.
Señor Bur-Rito’s near Lake Shawnee to turn off open sign for last time

Latest News

Homeownership is within reach for more Kansans due to expanded eligibility guidelines for the...
Expanding eligibility for First Time Homebuyers, lenders
Rory Kent, Jr.
New TPAC leader setting stage for continued success
Rory Kent, Jr.
New TPAC leader setting stage for continued success
John Hanna and Diane Wurzer discuss the 24 Hour Plays coming up March 24 and 25 at TPAC.
24 Hour Plays coming to TPAC stage
John Hanna and Diane Wurzer discuss the 24 Hour Plays coming up March 24 and 25 at TPAC.
24 Hour Plays coming to TPAC stage