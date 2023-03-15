Carl Carlson has a checklist to checkup on your financial plan

Carl Carlson, founder of Carlson Financial, says you should check up on your financial plan at least once a year
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Everyone should have a financial plan - and you shouldn’t let it just sit on the shelf.

Carl Carlson, founder of Carlson Financial, visited Eye on NE Kansas with advice for reviewing the plan. He said you should check in on the plan at least once a year, and make any adjustments to stay on track with your goals.

Carlson said the financial plan should focus on making sure you’ll be able to live comfortably in retirement, no matter what comes your way. He said your investments are the foundation, walls and roof of your financial house, and your plan should project how they’ll perform for the ret of your life.

Watch the interview to learn more.

