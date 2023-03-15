24 Hour Plays coming to TPAC stage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Creative juices will kick into high gear next weekend for the “24 Hour Plays.”

It’s a unique concept to bring you never-before-seen performances - because no one knows what they’re going to be!

Diane Wurzer and John Hanna with ARTS, Inc. visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain. The concept brings together writers, actors, directors and stage managers to create six, 10-minute plays and perform them for an audience within 24 hours.

The participants will come together Friday, March 24. The public is invited to watch them at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25 in the Topeka Performing Arts Center Hussey Black Box Theatre. Tickets are $11 in advance through topekaperformingarts.org.

A few openings remain for actors and stage managers to volunteer. Find those details at this link.

