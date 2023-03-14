Woman jailed, man hospitalized following alleged DUI crash in Manhattan

Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is in jail and one man is in the hospital after an alleged DUI incident led to a crash in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, March 13, officials were called to the intersection of S. 10th St. and Fort Riley Blvd. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by Marvin Vines, 62, of Terre Haute, Ind., had been in the westbound lanes of Fort Riley Blvd. Meanwhile, a 2015 Ford Escape driven by Maxxie Clarke, 23, of Westmoreland, rear-ended Vine’s Jeep.

RCPD said Vines was taken to Ascension Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries.

Officials also said they found Clarke had been intoxicated at the time of the accident She was arrested for aggravated battery and driving under the influence. She remains behind bars in the Riley Co. Jail on a $4,000 bond.

