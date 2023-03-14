Woman hospitalized, in serious condition following Lawrence collision

Officials respond to a collision in Lawrence on March 14, 2023.
Officials respond to a collision in Lawrence on March 14, 2023.(Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was hospitalized after she sustained life-threatening injuries following a serious morning collision in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, emergency crews were called to the area of 24th and Kasold Dr. with reports of a single-vehicle accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a vehicle had been headed north when the driver hit the median and then went northbound in the southbound lanes. This caused the vehicle to flip onto the sidewalk.

LPD noted that a female driver suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a Kansas City area hospital via air ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Simpson
One officer dead, another injured as Missouri standoff ends
Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
Topeka officials investigate in SW Topeka on March 13, 2023.
Victims quickly found as TPD considers Amber Alert
Marcos Delarosa was pronounced dead on March 13, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in his...
Kansas man convicted of narcotics crimes dies behind bars
Tyler Deck
Kansas High Court affirms conviction for man who unintentionally killed 2

Latest News

St. Marys manhunt
One in custody following early-morning rural manhunt in Kansas
Teen killed in head-on collision
Garden City teen pronounced dead following head-on collision with semi
Academy Sports + Outdoors pledges to donate $1 million to the winning university’s scholarship...
Academy to donate $1 million to winning team’s fund with a catch
Lyric Goakey
Woman arrested after victim threatened with weapon in downtown Topeka