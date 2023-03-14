Woman hospitalized, in serious condition following Lawrence collision

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was hospitalized after she sustained life-threatening injuries following a serious morning collision in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, emergency crews were called to the area of 24th and Kasold Dr. with reports of a single-vehicle accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a vehicle had been headed north when the driver hit the median and then went northbound in the southbound lanes. This caused the vehicle to flip onto the sidewalk.

LPD noted that a female driver suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a Kansas City area hospital via air ambulance.

