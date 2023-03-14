Woman arrested after victim threatened with weapon in downtown Topeka

Lyric Goakey
Lyric Goakey(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after she allegedly threatened a victim with a weapon in downtown Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9 a.m. on Monday, March 13, officials were called to the 300 block of SW Harrison Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Lyric L. Goakey, 27, of Topeka, had allegedly threatened another person with a weapon.

TPD arrested Groakey and she was then booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault. She remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Simpson
One officer dead, another injured as Missouri standoff ends
Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
Topeka officials investigate in SW Topeka on March 13, 2023.
Victims quickly found as TPD considers Amber Alert
Marcos Delarosa was pronounced dead on March 13, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in his...
Kansas man convicted of narcotics crimes dies behind bars
Tyler Deck
Kansas High Court affirms conviction for man who unintentionally killed 2

Latest News

Officials respond to a collision in Lawrence on March 14, 2023.
Woman hospitalized, in serious condition following Lawrence collision
St. Marys incident
One in custody following early-morning rural manhunt in Kansas
Riley County Police Department responded to a report of criminal damage to property.
RCPD responds after man’s tires slashed
Robert Guerrero
Man arrested after Topekan threatened with weapon during attempted burglary