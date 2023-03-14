Woman arrested after victim threatened with weapon in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after she allegedly threatened a victim with a weapon in downtown Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9 a.m. on Monday, March 13, officials were called to the 300 block of SW Harrison Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Lyric L. Goakey, 27, of Topeka, had allegedly threatened another person with a weapon.

TPD arrested Groakey and she was then booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault. She remains behind bars with no bond listed.

