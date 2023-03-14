Washburn welcomes acclaimed researcher and educator

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University welcomes acclaimed researcher and educator Dr. Joy Angela DeGruy to share her message of racial healing.

Washburn University said DeGruy will be on campus on Wednesday, March 22, as a keynote speaker for WUmester, a semester-long Washburn initiative focused on health and healing.

“Dr. DeGruy’s visit will give us insight as to what we can do as a university and as individuals to create an inclusive community and foster a sense of belonging for everyone,” said Danielle Dempsey-Swopes, director of Washburn University Diversity and Inclusion. “She is masterful at helping communities understand the impact of trauma and how we can each participate in the effort to heal our trauma.”

Washburn University said DeGruy will give the keynote address “Healing Racial Trauma: A Community Conversation on Racial Healing” from 6 - 8 p.m. in the Washburn Room A/B in the Memorial Union on the Washburn University campus. The public is invited to join the Washburn community for this free event co-sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Earlier in the day, DeGruy will host a faculty workshop from 9 - 11 a.m. in the Kansas Room of Washburn’s Memorial Union. Healing Racial Trauma on Campus: How to Eliminate Racism and Barriers to Higher Education is a workshop focusing on contemporary challenges facing higher education institutions related to racism and racial trauma. She also will offer strategies to confront these challenges.

From 2 - 4 -p.m., DeGruy will facilitate a student workshop in the Kansas Room addressing racial trauma and how students can be part of healing in their own communities.

Washburn University said DeGruy’s research focuses on the intersection between racism, trauma, violence, and American chattel slavery. She has more than 30 years of practical experience as a social work professional. Her workshops cover intergenerational and historical trauma, mental health, social justice, improvement strategies, and evidence-based model development.

DeGruy has a bachelor’s degree in communication, a master’s degree in social work and clinical psychology, and a doctorate in social work research. For more than two decades, she has served as an assistant professor at Portland State University’s School of Social Work. DeGruy currently serves as president and CEO of Joy DeGruy Publications.

Washburn University said DeGruy’s visit is one of many events planned for WUmester, a program intended to foster university-wide conversation on a social justice topic each spring semester. The program aims to engage the entire campus community in a cross-disciplinary learning experience on timely subjects. Students are encouraged to see the connections between the subjects they study in the classroom and real-world debates and problems.

