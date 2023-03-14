Voting opens for Evergy community grant competition

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The public has started to vote on their favorites for Evergy’s hometown grant project competition for local organizations.

In 2021, Evergy said its Spread Good Energy Hometown Grants program helped several communities with important projects and attracted more than 15,000 votes as supporters chose the winning organizations.

In 2023, Evergy plans to do it all again. Voting opened on Friday, March 10, and will continue through March 24 on Evergy’s Facebook page. The top four projects will win up to $10,000 and a day with Evergy’s volunteer workers. Winners will be announced on March 28.

The utility company noted that 2022 winners include:

To vote for your favorite organization or project, click HERE.

