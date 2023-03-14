Utility work to close street near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Utility work will close the westbound lanes of a street near downtown Topeka for two days.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Tuesday, March 14, Reilly Equiment will close the westbound lanes of 10th St.

According to the City, the closure should only affect the westbound lanes between SW Lincoln and SW Lane.

The City noted that the closure was needed due to utility work in the area. It is expected to last for two days.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.