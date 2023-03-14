Utility work to close street near downtown Topeka

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Utility work will close the westbound lanes of a street near downtown Topeka for two days.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Tuesday, March 14, Reilly Equiment will close the westbound lanes of 10th St.

According to the City, the closure should only affect the westbound lanes between SW Lincoln and SW Lane.

The City noted that the closure was needed due to utility work in the area. It is expected to last for two days.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
Kenneth Simpson
One officer dead, another injured as Missouri standoff ends
James Brooks
Man arrested following early-morning rural manhunt in Kansas identified
Topeka officials investigate in SW Topeka on March 13, 2023.
Victims quickly found as TPD considers Amber Alert
Marcos Delarosa was pronounced dead on March 13, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in his...
Kansas man convicted of narcotics crimes dies behind bars

Latest News

Lucia Meraz-Arreola
Teen accused of murder, woman arrested after December infant death
Ardent Mills pledged $3.5 million to support the Kansas State University College of...
Ardent Mills donates $3.5 million to K-State agriculture research
FILE
Legislators mull over idea of new state park in Kansas
Hoops Hoopla
Hoops Hoopla! Show us your team spirit!