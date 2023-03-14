Two from Colorado hospitalized after car flips on Kansas interstate

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Colorado residents were hospitalized after their car flipped on an interstate in Kansas as the driver attempted to avoid an animal.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 a.m. on Monday, March 13, emergency crews were called to mile marker 141.8 on westbound Interstate 70 - about 4 miles west of Ellis - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2009 Toyota Camry driven by Paul R. Hunter, 23, of Loveland, Co., had been headed east on the interstate when Hunter served to miss an animal on the road.

KHP noted that the maneuver caused the Camry to crash into the median and flip over.

Officials said that both Hunter and his passenger, Macy L. Carruthers, 23, of Loveland, were both taken to the Trego Co. Hospital with possible injuries. Both were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

