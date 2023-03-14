Tuesday forecast: Another cold morning, nice afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A warming trend begins today with a nice afternoon. The nicer weather lasts until Thursday’s cold front and once that pushes through the area this will set-up another stretch of unseasonably cold weather to last into the weekend. The cold front will also bring rain and snow to the area.

Taking Action:

The fire danger threat will increase the next couple days as winds increase. Outdoor burning is not recommended. While it’s highest Wednesday and Thursday with the strong winds, if you absolutely have to burn today, you must make sure it’s fully put out so it doesn’t reignite in the next couple days.

A strong cold front Thursday will lead to falling temperatures in the afternoon and rain eventually changing over to snow. Still several days before we get into specific details but could lead to hazardous roads as early as Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Frigid temperatures return with Thursday’s cold front, with temperatures in the teens and 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. A reminder to heat your home properly to avoid a fire. Making sure space heaters are away from anything flammable or kids/pets that could knock them over. Also do not use your oven to heat your home.



The main concern will be Thursday’s cold front. The entire area will be warmer at sunrise compared to what it will be by 6pm at the latest. For north-central KS the drop in temperatures may occur as early as 11am. Timing of the front is key with respect to when temperatures drop and when rain changes over to snow so at the very least check back Thursday morning for the latest.

Normal High: 56/Normal Low: 34 (WIBW)

Today: While a few clouds are still possible, it’ll generally be sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s east of HWY 75 with upper 60s toward central KS. Winds S 20-30, gusts around 45 mph.

Strong winds will continue the rest of the work week with gusts at least 30 mph until Friday night. Gusts 20-30 mph are still possible on Saturday with lighter winds by Sunday.

While it’s still too early to discuss snowfall totals with Thursday’s front, it wouldn’t be surprising if some areas got close to 1″. Don’t worry so much about the accumulation because whatever snow does fall and whether it accumulates or not, it will come with reduced visibility with the strong winds so prepare for that if you’re going to be out Thursday and Thursday night. Roads could still be hazardous Friday morning. Even for those that don’t get any snow at all, we’ll also have to monitor the risk of flash freezing with the rain that will be falling during the day Thursday freezing as temperatures plummet behind the front. Bottom line be prepared for hazardous roads Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures stay cold Thursday night through Sunday morning, with a gradual warming trend that will start Sunday afternoon but still likely to remain below average for this time of year through early next week. More seasonal toward the 2nd half of the work week.

