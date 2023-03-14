Topeka Tropics kick off home slate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s indoor football team kicked off their home slate Monday night.

The Topeka Tropics played in their home debut tonight against the Arlington Longhorns. The team sealed their first win of the season Monday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

They play through May; you can find their full home schedule below and a link to tickets here. You can also watch the game on the Topeka Tropics Facebook page.

Full Home Schedule:

Arlington Longhorns - Mar 13, 2023

Salina Liberty - Mar 25, 2023

Omaha Beef - Apr 01, 2023

Sioux City Bandits - Apr 22, 2023

Billings Outlaws - May 06, 2023

Southwest Kansas Storm - May 20, 2023

