Topeka Tropics kick off home slate

The Tropics sealed their first win of the season Monday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s indoor football team kicked off their home slate Monday night.

The Topeka Tropics played in their home debut tonight against the Arlington Longhorns. The team sealed their first win of the season Monday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

They play through May; you can find their full home schedule below and a link to tickets here. You can also watch the game on the Topeka Tropics Facebook page.

Full Home Schedule:

  • Arlington Longhorns - Mar 13, 2023
  • Salina Liberty - Mar 25, 2023
  • Omaha Beef - Apr 01, 2023
  • Sioux City Bandits - Apr 22, 2023
  • Billings Outlaws - May 06, 2023
  • Southwest Kansas Storm - May 20, 2023

