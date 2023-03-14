Topeka receives grant to spread awareness of affordable broadband program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka was awarded a grant to spread awareness of the federal broadband program.

The City of Topeka announced the Federal Communications Commission will award the city a grant to help spread awareness and increase participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program.

The City of Topeka said the Affordable Connectivity Program provides qualifying households with a discount on broadband and a one-time discount on connected devices. Qualifying households are eligible for a discount of up to $30 per month on internet service and up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers. To learn more about the ACP and to apply, visit https://www.fcc.gov/acp.

The city said it would use its grant funding to advertise the Affordable Connectivity Program over the next two years through a marketing and advertising campaign, including social media, traditional media, flyers, infographics, standing banners, mailers, a video, and community education events in partnership with the FCC.

The city will receive just over $90,000. Topeka is one of two organizations in Kansas to receive the grant. To learn more about the grant awardees, read the FCC announcement here.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is funded under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The city’s grant period begins on March 30, 2023, and ends in March 2025.

The City of Topeka said they are dedicated to spreading digital equity awareness. They currently administer the Topeka and Shawnee County Get Digital program (TSC-Get Digital) alongside various community partners. TSC-Get Digital provides affordable and equitable access to computer equipment, internet services, technical support, training opportunities, and digital literacy services for low and moderate-income individuals and families. TSC - Get Digital has distributed 600 desktop computers to more than 60 qualifying Topekans. Learn more about the TSC - Get Digital program here.

