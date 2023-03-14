Teen accused of murder, woman arrested after December infant death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teen has been accused of murder and a woman has been arrested in connection to the December 2022 death of an infant.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Tuesday, March 14, officials arrested two Topekans in connection to a December 2022 infant homicide.

On Dec. 24, officials said they were called to the 2000 block of SE Echo Ridge with reports of an infant not breathing. The baby girl was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Through the course of the investigation, TPD said it was found that the baby’s death was the result of a homicide. On Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested and taken tot he Shawnee Co. Juvenile Detention Center for:

Murder in the 1st degree

Murder in the 2nd degree

Aggravated endangering a child

Abuse of a child

TPD also said officials arrested Lucia Meraz-Arreola, 45, of Topeka. She was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated endangering a child. She remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond. She also has a court date set for 3 p.m. on April 27.

Officials have not released the name of the teen accused of murder.

