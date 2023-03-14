Teen accused of murder, woman arrested after December infant death

Lucia Meraz-Arreola
Lucia Meraz-Arreola(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teen has been accused of murder and a woman has been arrested in connection to the December 2022 death of an infant.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Tuesday, March 14, officials arrested two Topekans in connection to a December 2022 infant homicide.

On Dec. 24, officials said they were called to the 2000 block of SE Echo Ridge with reports of an infant not breathing. The baby girl was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Through the course of the investigation, TPD said it was found that the baby’s death was the result of a homicide. On Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested and taken tot he Shawnee Co. Juvenile Detention Center for:

  • Murder in the 1st degree
  • Murder in the 2nd degree
  • Aggravated endangering a child
  • Abuse of a child

TPD also said officials arrested Lucia Meraz-Arreola, 45, of Topeka. She was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated endangering a child. She remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond. She also has a court date set for 3 p.m. on April 27.

Officials have not released the name of the teen accused of murder.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
Kenneth Simpson
One officer dead, another injured as Missouri standoff ends
James Brooks
Man arrested following early-morning rural manhunt in Kansas identified
Topeka officials investigate in SW Topeka on March 13, 2023.
Victims quickly found as TPD considers Amber Alert
Marcos Delarosa was pronounced dead on March 13, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in his...
Kansas man convicted of narcotics crimes dies behind bars

Latest News

FILE
Utility work to close street near downtown Topeka
Ardent Mills pledged $3.5 million to support the Kansas State University College of...
Ardent Mills donates $3.5 million to K-State agriculture research
FILE
Legislators mull over idea of new state park in Kansas
Hoops Hoopla
Hoops Hoopla! Show us your team spirit!