TC Energy rep speaks to Kansas lawmakers on Keystone oil spill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A representative from TC Energy spoke to Kansas lawmakers Tuesday about the December oil spill in Washington County.

TC Energy Field Operations VP Gary Salsman provided the latest update from TC Energy while speaking to the Senate Committee on Utilities. The company says it’s recovered over 95 percent of the spill, has completed the second phase of its water diversion plan, and continues to conduct reviews ordered by the federal government.

Several lawmakers praised the utility provider for its response and communication since the spill. Among them was Sen. Elaine Bowers, whose District covers Washington Co.

Some, however, did ask how TC Energy plans to prevent future incidents.

“Are you doing something that’s going to enhance [safety], I know you say you have to do better,” Sen. Jeff Pittman asked. “It seems like we keep having them, I just want to know how can you do better?”

“Our intentions are to look at every possible cause of this incident,” Salsman said. “I assure you that we’ll expend significant resources and effort to ensure we don’t have another incident like this. We acknowledge we need to do better, and we’re going to do everything we can to do that.” Gary Salsman TC Energy VP Field operations

Salsman told the committee the entire cleanup effort is estimated to cost $480 million. He says TC Energy will reimburse cost incurred by local and state agencies.

