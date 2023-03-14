Sneakers encouraged at benefit for Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills

The Sneaker Soiree benefiting Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills will be held March 31 in Manhattan.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can lace up your shoes to support a program that gives girls confidence - one step at a time.

Lindsay Lowe and Laura Warta are co-chairs for the Sneaker Soiree, benefiting Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills. The visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the GOTR program and share details about the benefit.

GOTR of the Flint Hills serves more than 2500 girls in Clay, Cloud, Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley, Jackson, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. Many of their programs are based in area schools. The students work with volunteer coaches, with the goal of completing a 5K at the end.

The Sneaker Soiree takes place 6 p.m. March 31 at Hilton Garden Inn, Manhattan. Tickets are $125 and may be purchased at www.gotrflinthills.org by choosing Sneaker Soiree under the “support us” dropdown. Also visit the web site to learn other ways to support the program and to volunteer.

NE KS Amateur Astronomy Leagues keeps its eyes to the skies
NE KS Amateur Astronomy Leagues keeps its eyes to the skies
Sneakers encouraged at benefit for Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills
