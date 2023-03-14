Señor Bur-Rito’s near Lake Shawnee to turn off open sign for last time

A local eatery in the Lake Shawnee area is set to flip the open sign off one last time.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local eatery in the Lake Shawnee area is set to flip the open sign off one last time.

After half a decade of service in the Lake Shawnee area, Señor Bur-Rito’s, at SE 29th and Croco Rd., will close its doors at the end of March.

The owner of the eatery told 13 NEWS he is grateful to everyone who has visited in the past five years.

He also said several challenges were presented through the years. One of those challenges - the construction on 29th St. which reduced traffic in the area and hurt business. The COVID-19 pandemic also continues to present its own challenges including the hiring of staff.

With the end of the lease, the owner said this was the best time to put an end to the business.

There are rumors that another local eatery is set to take over the space, however, that has not been confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Simpson
One officer dead, another injured as Missouri standoff ends
Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
Topeka officials investigate in SW Topeka on March 13, 2023.
Victims quickly found as TPD considers Amber Alert
Marcos Delarosa was pronounced dead on March 13, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in his...
Kansas man convicted of narcotics crimes dies behind bars
Tyler Deck
Kansas High Court affirms conviction for man who unintentionally killed 2

Latest News

FILE
Legislators mull over idea of new state park in Kansas
Hoops Hoopla
Hoops Hoopla! Show us your team spirit!
FILE
Hang up immediately: Kansans warned about spoofing scams
Car burglaries reported in Manhattan during February 2023.
RCPD warns residents to lock doors after 40 burglaries reported in February
Señor Bur-Rito’s
Señor Bur-Rito’s near Lake Shawnee to turn off open sign for last time