Señor Bur-Rito’s near Lake Shawnee to turn off open sign for last time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local eatery in the Lake Shawnee area is set to flip the open sign off one last time.

After half a decade of service in the Lake Shawnee area, Señor Bur-Rito’s, at SE 29th and Croco Rd., will close its doors at the end of March.

The owner of the eatery told 13 NEWS he is grateful to everyone who has visited in the past five years.

He also said several challenges were presented through the years. One of those challenges - the construction on 29th St. which reduced traffic in the area and hurt business. The COVID-19 pandemic also continues to present its own challenges including the hiring of staff.

With the end of the lease, the owner said this was the best time to put an end to the business.

There are rumors that another local eatery is set to take over the space, however, that has not been confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.