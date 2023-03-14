Riley County gives advice with spring burning season on the way

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With spring burning season getting underway Riley County wants people to be mindful of safety.

Officials say any controlled burn requires a burn permit as there have been 86 within the last week. They also remind people that smoke doesn’t always mean a fire is out of control but to call immediately if they do see anything unusual. When wildfires break out people should always be aware of their surroundings and try to prevent them from their homes.

”The area around your home and your buildings, not letting tall grass grow up around in close proximity, you want to keep several feet and the wider the area the better, 20 or 30 feet at least of thick brush and grass away from your structures to help provide an able defensive space,” said Russel Stukey, Riley County Emergency director.

Stukey also mentioned that it is important to have some service that notifies you when there is fire danger or strong winds.

