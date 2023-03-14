Rep. Mann asks for answers on COVID-19 origins

U.S. Representative Tracey Mann voted yes on S. 619, which is legislation requiring the...
U.S. Representative Tracey Mann voted yes on S. 619, which is legislation requiring the Director of National Intelligence to declassify information relating to the origins of COVID-19.(Source: CDC/CNN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Representative Tracey Mann voted yes on S. 619, which is legislation requiring the Director of National Intelligence to declassify information relating to the origins of COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic put the world on hold for two years,” said Rep. Mann. “The American people deserve to have all available information regarding COVID-19′s origins. The Director of National Intelligence should make all information about the origins of COVID–19 available so that the United States and like-minded countries can work to prevent a similar pandemic from occurring again and to hold bad-acting countries or entities accountable.”

Rep. Mann’s office said S. 619 requires the Director of National Intelligence to declassify and make all information relating to potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of COVID-19. The legislation passed unanimously in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

