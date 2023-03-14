RCPD warns residents to lock doors after 40 burglaries reported in February

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD has warned residents to lock their doors after 40 car burglaries were reported in the short month of February.

The Riley County Police Department says that 40 car burglaries were reported in the month of February alone - a large number for a short month. Unsurprisingly, it said 38 of these incidents had no signs of forced entry. This means the vehicles were most likely left unlocked.

RCPD warned residents that burglars often walk along streets and parking lots to check for easy targets.

Officials urged Manhattans to lock their doors, even if only stepping away for a moment. It is the easiest way to prevent the crime from hitting closer to home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.