RCPD responds after man’s tires slashed

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department responded after a man’s tires were slashed.

Riley County Police Department said they received the report around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, March 13 in the 1000 block of Pottawatomie Ct. in Manhattan, Kan.

A 46-year-old man reported three of his truck’s tires were slashed overnight. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

