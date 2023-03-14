RCPD responds after man’s tires slashed
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department responded after a man’s tires were slashed.
Riley County Police Department said they received the report around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, March 13 in the 1000 block of Pottawatomie Ct. in Manhattan, Kan.
A 46-year-old man reported three of his truck’s tires were slashed overnight. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500.
Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
